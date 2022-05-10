Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tutor Perini Corporation provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Civil, Building, Specialty Contractors, and Management Services. The Civil segment engages in public works construction activities and the repair, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure. The Building segment offers services in specialized building markets, including hospitality and gaming, transportation, healthcare, municipal offices, sports and entertainment, education, correctional facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology. The Specialty Contractors segment provides plumbing, HVAC, electrical, mechanical, and concrete services for the industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and transportation markets. The Management Services segment offers construction and design-build services to the U.S. military and government agencies, and multi-national corporations. “

TPC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tutor Perini in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Tutor Perini from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TPC stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,187. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $486.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.32. Tutor Perini has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $17.25.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $952.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Tutor Perini by 203.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in Tutor Perini by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Tutor Perini by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

