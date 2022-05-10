Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($1.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.40). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tyra Biosciences.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03).

Several equities analysts have commented on TYRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,289,000. Boxer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 6,448,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,728,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Canaan Partners XI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,049,000. Nextech Invest AG bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,436,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,814,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TYRA stock opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. Tyra Biosciences has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $31.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.44.

About Tyra Biosciences (Get Rating)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyra Biosciences (TYRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.