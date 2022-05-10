Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tyra Biosciences Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc. is based in CARLSBAD, Calif. “

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

TYRA traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.47. The company had a trading volume of 426 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,874. Tyra Biosciences has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $31.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.44.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 619.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 546.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyra Biosciences (TYRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.