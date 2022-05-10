U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.31.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 84,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 58.9% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 34,637 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.6% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.63. 346,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,049,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.67.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

