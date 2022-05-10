UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.92.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,957,133,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in UBS Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 137,022,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,448,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765,285 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in UBS Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 104,116,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,868,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,224,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,078,000 after acquiring an additional 548,440 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 28,935,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,455,000 after acquiring an additional 167,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBS stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $16.92. 362,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,288,323. The company has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average is $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $21.49.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UBS Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

