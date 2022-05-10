UBS Group Analysts Give Siltronic (FRA:WAF) a €96.00 Price Target

Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) received a €96.00 ($101.05) price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($115.79) target price on Siltronic in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Oddo Bhf set a €165.00 ($173.68) target price on Siltronic in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($142.11) target price on Siltronic in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($136.84) target price on Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Siltronic stock traded down €7.20 ($7.58) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €79.45 ($83.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,206 shares. Siltronic has a fifty-two week low of €53.00 ($55.79) and a fifty-two week high of €153.20 ($161.26). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €91.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of €115.66.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

