UBS Group Reiterates “€7.20” Price Target for Schaeffler (FRA:SHA)

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) received a €7.20 ($7.58) target price from UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SHA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.32) target price on Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.32) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €9.00 ($9.47) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Warburg Research set a €6.30 ($6.63) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($8.42) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schaeffler presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.36 ($7.75).

FRA SHA traded up €0.06 ($0.06) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €4.99 ($5.25). 814,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($11.89) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($17.62). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.54.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

