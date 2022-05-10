UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.71.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of UCB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of UCB to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of UCB in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of UCBJF stock remained flat at $$121.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.82. UCB has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $122.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

