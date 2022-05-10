UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.27.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UDR. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,928,000 after purchasing an additional 17,189 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of UDR by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,339,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,829,000 after purchasing an additional 211,100 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in UDR by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in UDR by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in UDR by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76. UDR has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.58 and a 200-day moving average of $56.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 298.05%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

