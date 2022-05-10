UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.07.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PATH. Truist Financial reduced their target price on UiPath from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on UiPath from $57.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on UiPath from $74.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on UiPath from $55.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get UiPath alerts:

In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $2,835,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $71,066.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,521 shares of company stock worth $5,729,067 over the last ninety days. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PATH traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.71. 293,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,423,057. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04. UiPath has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.25 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 58.91%. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Company Profile (Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.