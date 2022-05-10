UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of UMH Properties in a research note issued on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for UMH Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on UMH. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.65, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.08. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.16, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.14. UMH Properties has a 12-month low of $20.29 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.30). UMH Properties had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 16.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 421.07%.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $67,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $98,940.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,132 shares of company stock worth $26,767 and have sold 8,710 shares worth $206,663. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMH. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 47,692.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,825,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,864 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,919 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UMH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,918,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 250.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,867,000 after acquiring an additional 388,592 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in UMH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,016,000. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

