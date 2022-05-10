UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UMH. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Friday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.92.

Shares of UMH stock traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $19.95. 14,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,413. The company has a current ratio of 16.65, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.69, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.14. UMH Properties has a twelve month low of $20.29 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.30). UMH Properties had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 16.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UMH Properties will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $67,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $98,940.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,132 shares of company stock worth $26,767 and sold 8,710 shares worth $206,663. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in UMH Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 119,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in UMH Properties by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 664,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $668,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

