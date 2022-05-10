Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Barclays

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UAA. OTR Global upgraded Under Armour to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.33.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $27.28. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.38.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 37,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 446,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 63,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Under Armour (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.