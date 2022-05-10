uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on QURE. Chardan Capital cut their target price on uniQure from $95.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group upgraded uniQure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on uniQure from $66.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, uniQure has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.45.

Get uniQure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $13.48 on Monday. uniQure has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $38.80. The company has a current ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $628.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.96.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.07). uniQure had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 61.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that uniQure will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $56,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 4,075 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $68,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,954 shares of company stock valued at $333,630. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in uniQure by 489.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in uniQure by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in uniQure by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in uniQure by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 155,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure (Get Rating)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.