uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QURE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of uniQure from $95.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get uniQure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QURE traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.93. 2,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,876. uniQure has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 12.94 and a quick ratio of 17.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.96. The stock has a market cap of $649.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07). uniQure had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 61.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 4,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $68,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 3,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $56,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,954 shares of company stock worth $333,630 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in uniQure by 114.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 56,427 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in uniQure by 79.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 13,203 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in uniQure by 20.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 44.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in uniQure by 11.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About uniQure (Get Rating)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.