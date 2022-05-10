United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.58 EPS

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.58), MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 9.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

Shares of UIHC traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.39. 1,116,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,511. United Insurance has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $60.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.91%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UIHC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Insurance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in United Insurance by 57.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 41,612 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in United Insurance in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Insurance by 710.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 109,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 127,219 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Insurance in the third quarter worth about $1,012,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Insurance in the third quarter worth about $349,000. 24.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

