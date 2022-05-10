United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €40.00 ($42.11) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($37.89) target price on United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($38.95) target price on shares of United Internet in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.74) price target on shares of United Internet in a report on Friday, April 29th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($58.95) price objective on shares of United Internet in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €42.00 ($44.21) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €41.58 ($43.77).

ETR:UTDI traded down €0.27 ($0.28) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €30.38 ($31.98). The stock had a trading volume of 116,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,722. United Internet has a one year low of €26.24 ($27.62) and a one year high of €37.67 ($39.65). The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is €30.52 and its 200-day moving average is €32.74.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

