United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Internet AG is an Internet service provider. It engaged in product management, development and data centers. United Internet AG is based in Montabaur, Germany. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on UDIRF. UBS Group decreased their price target on United Internet from €36.00 ($37.89) to €33.00 ($34.74) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on United Internet in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a €44.00 ($46.32) price target on the stock.

UDIRF remained flat at $$37.99 during trading hours on Tuesday. United Internet has a 12 month low of $36.10 and a 12 month high of $46.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.25.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

