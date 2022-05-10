United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.09 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) will post $7.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.93 billion to $7.36 billion. United Natural Foods posted sales of $6.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year sales of $28.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.19 billion to $28.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $29.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.41 billion to $29.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Natural Foods.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNFI shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. CL King initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $84,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $99,982.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 26.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 5.5% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 84,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in United Natural Foods by 10.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in United Natural Foods by 981.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 108,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNFI opened at $41.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.03. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $30.61 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.06.

About United Natural Foods (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Natural Foods (UNFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.