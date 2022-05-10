United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Director Shiv Singh Buys 173 Shares

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

URI opened at $286.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $330.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $285.59 and a one year high of $414.99.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.64 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 11.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 42.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in United Rentals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its position in United Rentals by 2.6% in the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on URI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.33.

United Rentals Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.