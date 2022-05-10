United States Steel (NYSE:X) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on X. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered United States Steel from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.89.

NYSE X opened at $25.90 on Monday. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.32.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 23.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.16%.

In other news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 43,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,654,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 774,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,413,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $360,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,343 shares of company stock worth $6,804,448. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of X. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in United States Steel during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

