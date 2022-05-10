Universal Health Services (UHS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Universal Health Services (NYSE: UHS):

5/3/2022 – Universal Health Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $164.00 to $153.00.

4/29/2022 – Universal Health Services was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/28/2022 – Universal Health Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $139.00 to $118.00.

4/27/2022 – Universal Health Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $149.00 to $130.00.

4/27/2022 – Universal Health Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $172.00 to $158.00.

4/21/2022 – Universal Health Services was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/13/2022 – Universal Health Services was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/5/2022 – Universal Health Services was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/28/2022 – Universal Health Services is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “underweight” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Universal Health Services was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of UHS traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.68. 4,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,068. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.96 and a 200-day moving average of $134.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.23 and a 1-year high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 35.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,941 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 389.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $208,720,000 after purchasing an additional 40,107 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

