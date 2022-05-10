Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.47% from the company’s current price.

UNM has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.38.

NYSE:UNM opened at $36.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.78. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $36.73.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.57. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,295.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 840,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,488,000 after acquiring an additional 145,757 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Unum Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 483,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,232,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Unum Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

