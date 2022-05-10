UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS) Insider Sells £79,393.60 in Stock

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS – Get Rating) insider Graham Screawn sold 61,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.60), for a total transaction of £79,393.60 ($97,883.86).

LON:UPGS traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 127 ($1.57). The stock had a trading volume of 28,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,505. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 140.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 172.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.73. UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 123.50 ($1.52) and a one year high of GBX 238 ($2.93). The firm has a market capitalization of £113.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. UP Global Sourcing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.46%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a report on Friday, April 29th.

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. The company offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry and floorcare products under the Kleeneze brand; kitchen electrical products under the Petra brand; and kitchenware products under the Progress brand.

