Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on UPST. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Upstart from $115.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.79.

Get Upstart alerts:

NASDAQ UPST opened at $34.16 on Tuesday. Upstart has a 1-year low of $71.09 and a 1-year high of $401.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.54.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $9,032,463.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,442,286.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $672,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 186,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,702,210.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,208 shares of company stock valued at $22,072,293. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.