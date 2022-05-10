Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on UPST. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Upstart from $115.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.79.
NASDAQ UPST opened at $34.16 on Tuesday. Upstart has a 1-year low of $71.09 and a 1-year high of $401.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.54.
In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $9,032,463.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,442,286.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $672,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 186,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,702,210.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,208 shares of company stock valued at $22,072,293. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
