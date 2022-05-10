Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Downgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $44.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $230.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 42.95% from the stock’s current price.

UPST has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.79.

Shares of UPST opened at $77.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.70 and a beta of 1.14. Upstart has a one year low of $71.09 and a one year high of $401.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.54.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.13 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. Upstart’s revenue was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $672,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 186,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,702,210.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $9,032,463.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,442,286.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,208 shares of company stock valued at $22,072,293. 18.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,845,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,096,000 after buying an additional 594,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,779,000 after buying an additional 340,491 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,238,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,376,000 after buying an additional 315,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,266,000 after buying an additional 108,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,361,000 after buying an additional 65,978 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

