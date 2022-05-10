Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.13 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Upstart updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.29-$0.31 EPS.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $77.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.54. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $71.09 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.70 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $9,032,463.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,442,286.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $549,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 186,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,645,791.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,208 shares of company stock valued at $22,072,293. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,779,000 after acquiring an additional 340,491 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Upstart by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after acquiring an additional 70,415 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at about $993,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Upstart by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Upstart by 591.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on UPST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Upstart from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.79.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

