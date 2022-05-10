Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST traded down $43.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.61. The company had a trading volume of 68,711,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,136,945. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.45 and its 200 day moving average is $146.54. Upstart has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $401.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Upstart will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $9,032,463.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,442,286.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,208 shares of company stock worth $22,072,293 over the last ninety days. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in Upstart by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,845,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,096,000 after acquiring an additional 594,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Upstart by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,779,000 after acquiring an additional 340,491 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Upstart by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,238,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,376,000 after acquiring an additional 315,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Upstart by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,266,000 after acquiring an additional 108,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Upstart by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,361,000 after acquiring an additional 65,978 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

