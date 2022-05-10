Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.14.
Shares of NASDAQ:UPST traded down $43.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.61. The company had a trading volume of 68,711,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,136,945. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.45 and its 200 day moving average is $146.54. Upstart has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $401.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.14.
In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $9,032,463.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,442,286.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,208 shares of company stock worth $22,072,293 over the last ninety days. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in Upstart by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,845,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,096,000 after acquiring an additional 594,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Upstart by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,779,000 after acquiring an additional 340,491 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Upstart by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,238,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,376,000 after acquiring an additional 315,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Upstart by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,266,000 after acquiring an additional 108,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Upstart by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,361,000 after acquiring an additional 65,978 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Upstart (Get Rating)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
