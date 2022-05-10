Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.29-$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$305.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $334.81 million.Upstart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Upstart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $250.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Upstart from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $157.14.

Shares of UPST stock traded down $46.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,464,764. Upstart has a 12-month low of $71.09 and a 12-month high of $401.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.54.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Upstart will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $549,150.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 186,367 shares in the company, valued at $13,645,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $9,032,463.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,442,286.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,208 shares of company stock worth $22,072,293 over the last ninety days. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,779,000 after buying an additional 340,491 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Upstart by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,232,000 after purchasing an additional 70,415 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Upstart by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

