Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.29-$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$305.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $334.81 million.Upstart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Upstart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $250.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Upstart from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $157.14.
Shares of UPST stock traded down $46.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,464,764. Upstart has a 12-month low of $71.09 and a 12-month high of $401.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.54.
In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $549,150.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 186,367 shares in the company, valued at $13,645,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $9,032,463.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,442,286.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,208 shares of company stock worth $22,072,293 over the last ninety days. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,779,000 after buying an additional 340,491 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Upstart by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,232,000 after purchasing an additional 70,415 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Upstart by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
