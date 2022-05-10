Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. They have produced, packaged and shipped more than two million pounds from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Applications are under review by various agencies to incorporate their LC East project area into the Lost Creek permits, and they have begun to submit applications for permits and licenses to construct and operate at their Shirley Basin Project. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Ur-Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of Ur-Energy stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.19. 67,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,685,489. The stock has a market cap of $258.92 million, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ur-Energy has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.15.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey T. Klenda sold 239,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $430,959.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ur-Energy by 519.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20,789 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 90,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares in the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

