UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.62 Million

Posted by on May 10th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGNGet Rating) will announce $15.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $19.40 million. UroGen Pharma posted sales of $7.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year sales of $77.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.50 million to $81.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $111.60 million, with estimates ranging from $108.20 million to $115.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGNGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 230.67% and a negative return on equity of 256.66%. The company had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 million.

URGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ URGN opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61. UroGen Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $19.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 6,383.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 359.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UroGen Pharma (URGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.