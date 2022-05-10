UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) will announce $15.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $19.40 million. UroGen Pharma posted sales of $7.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year sales of $77.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.50 million to $81.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $111.60 million, with estimates ranging from $108.20 million to $115.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for UroGen Pharma.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 230.67% and a negative return on equity of 256.66%. The company had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 million.

URGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ URGN opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61. UroGen Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $19.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 6,383.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 359.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UroGen Pharma (URGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.