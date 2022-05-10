US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USFD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. CL King lifted their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.70.

Shares of US Foods stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.09. 105,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,153. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.72. US Foods has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.58, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.48.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Research analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other US Foods news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in US Foods by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,583,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,961,000 after purchasing an additional 91,106 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 362.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 32,101 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

