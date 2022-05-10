VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VAALCO ENERGY is an independent energy company principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EGY. StockNews.com cut shares of VAALCO Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet raised VAALCO Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

EGY stock opened at $5.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $342.81 million, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.78. VAALCO Energy has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.82.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 42.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that VAALCO Energy will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.22%.

In other VAALCO Energy news, CAO Jason Doornik sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $34,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Lawrence Fawthrop sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $193,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in VAALCO Energy by 244.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 39.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

