Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $328.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock traded up $3.10 on Tuesday, hitting $238.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $254.60 and a 200 day moving average of $292.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.53. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $221.38 and a twelve month high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $906.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 145.25%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.