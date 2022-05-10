Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for automobile industry. The Company has four business groups supplying products to the original equipment market and the aftermarket. The 4 Business Groups are: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems, and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems offers electrical systems, transmission systems and hybrid and electric vehicle systems. The Thermal Systems products include climate control, compressors and front-end modules. The Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems products comprise driving assistance and access mechanisms. The Visibility Systems products are lighting systems, wiper Systems and wiper Motors. Valeo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

VLEEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Valeo from €25.00 ($26.32) to €23.00 ($24.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Valeo from €26.00 ($27.37) to €23.00 ($24.21) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Valeo from €35.00 ($36.84) to €25.00 ($26.32) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Valeo from €23.00 ($24.21) to €19.00 ($20.00) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Valeo from €23.00 ($24.21) to €22.00 ($23.16) in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

VLEEY stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.93. 101,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,339. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Valeo has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $17.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.79.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

