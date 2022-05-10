Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valvoline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Shares of VVV stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,523,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.31. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $26.69 and a 12-month high of $37.97.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.10 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 536.80% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 59.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,726,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,316 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at $61,299,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 33.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,652,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,120 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter valued at $39,767,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter valued at $24,781,000. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline (Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.