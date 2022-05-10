Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Releases Earnings Results

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 536.80%. The business had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Valvoline updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.07-$2.20 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.07-2.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.74.

Get Valvoline alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

VVV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Valvoline by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,407,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,839,000 after acquiring an additional 251,149 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,489,000 after buying an additional 124,433 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after buying an additional 95,051 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 386.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 112,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 89,429 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.