Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.07-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.64 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.59 billion.Valvoline also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.07-2.20 EPS.

VVV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Valvoline from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valvoline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Shares of VVV stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.92. The stock had a trading volume of 63,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,938. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95. Valvoline has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.10 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 536.80% and a net margin of 13.18%. Valvoline’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Valvoline by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 95,051 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

