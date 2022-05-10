Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.07-2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.64-3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.59 billion.Valvoline also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.07-$2.20 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VVV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Valvoline from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valvoline has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.60.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Shares of Valvoline stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.04. The stock had a trading volume of 72,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,938. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 536.80%. The firm had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 95,051 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.