Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VAPO. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Vapotherm from $37.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Vapotherm from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.05.

Shares of NYSE:VAPO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.20. 20,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,686. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.13. The firm has a market cap of $85.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Vapotherm has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $31.87.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.24). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 97.73% and a negative net margin of 70.49%. The business had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vapotherm will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Vapotherm by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Vapotherm by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vapotherm by 5.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vapotherm by 40.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

