Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.00 million-$220.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.05 million.

Shares of NASDAQ VREX traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.55. 11,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,137. The company has a market cap of $813.78 million, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.41. Varex Imaging has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $32.65.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.83 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Varex Imaging will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,676,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,637,000 after purchasing an additional 52,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,141,000 after acquiring an additional 27,855 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,027,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 217,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

