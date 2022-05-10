Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.00 million-$220.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.05 million.
Shares of NASDAQ VREX traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.55. 11,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,137. The company has a market cap of $813.78 million, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.41. Varex Imaging has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $32.65.
Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.83 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Varex Imaging will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,676,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,637,000 after purchasing an additional 52,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,141,000 after acquiring an additional 27,855 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,027,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 217,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter.
Varex Imaging Company Profile (Get Rating)
Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.
