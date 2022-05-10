Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

VBLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.76. The firm has a market cap of $94.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.09. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.04.

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 3,895.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter valued at $5,108,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth about $837,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth about $431,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

