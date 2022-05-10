Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 7,900.22% and a negative return on equity of 36.68%.

Shares of Vaxart stock opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $399.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.67. Vaxart has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.53.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vaxart by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,187,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,147,000 after buying an additional 2,554,787 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vaxart by 1,668.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 430,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 405,804 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,452,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,997,000 after purchasing an additional 357,036 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vaxart by 203.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 178,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vaxart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

