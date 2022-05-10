Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) VP Jeff Fairman Sells 888 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) VP Jeff Fairman sold 888 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $22,910.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 325,339 shares in the company, valued at $8,393,746.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeff Fairman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

On Tuesday, April 5th, Jeff Fairman sold 5,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $127,950.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Jeff Fairman sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $255,000.00.

Vaxcyte stock opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.41. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $27.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.67.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vaxcyte by 0.8% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,896,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,863,000 after buying an additional 31,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,777,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,066,000 after buying an additional 252,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,952,000 after buying an additional 38,677 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 18.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,038,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,340,000 after buying an additional 160,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vaxcyte by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,599,000 after purchasing an additional 25,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PCVX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

About Vaxcyte (Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.