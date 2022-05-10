Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Issues Earnings Results

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.45. 27,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,998. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.41. Vaxcyte has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $27.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.62.

PCVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

In related news, COO Jim Wassil sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 14,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $356,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,682. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 16.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the second quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

