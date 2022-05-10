Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Issues Earnings Results

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ PCVX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.45. 27,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,998. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.41. Vaxcyte has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $27.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.62.
PCVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, February 24th.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 16.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the second quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vaxcyte Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vaxcyte (PCVX)
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.