Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.57-$4.93 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.82 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Vectrus in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vectrus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vectrus from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Vectrus stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.25. The company had a trading volume of 48,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,482. The company has a market capitalization of $425.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.12. Vectrus has a 12-month low of $33.65 and a 12-month high of $55.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Vectrus ( NYSE:VEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $419.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.00 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 16.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vectrus will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEC. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 12,163 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 9,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $879,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

