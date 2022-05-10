Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $150-170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.57 million.Veeco Instruments also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.22-$0.34 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeco Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Shares of VECO traded down $3.68 on Tuesday, hitting $19.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,608. The company has a market capitalization of $966.74 million, a PE ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.82.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 315.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

