Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Veeco Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Veeco Instruments updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.22-$0.34 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.22-0.34 EPS.

NASDAQ VECO opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 1.35. Veeco Instruments has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $32.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VECO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $2,087,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

