Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Veolia Environnement is the only global company to offer the entire range of environmental services in the water, waste management, energy and transportation sectors. Veolia has been creating global and integrated solutions for public and private sector clients over the world. The quality of its research, the expertise and synergies developed between its teams, its mastery of the public-private partnership model and our commitment to sustainable development have made us a benchmark player in major environmental matters. “
VEOEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Veolia Environnement in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Veolia Environnement in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Veolia Environnement from €38.00 ($40.00) to €39.00 ($41.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.
About Veolia Environnement (Get Rating)
Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.
