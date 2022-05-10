Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verastem had a negative net margin of 3,468.09% and a negative return on equity of 76.14%.

Shares of VSTM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.20. 99,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,037. Verastem has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $4.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86. The company has a market cap of $223.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VSTM shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verastem in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verastem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTM. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12,507 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 29,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

